Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 704,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,319. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

