Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VDC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,962. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

