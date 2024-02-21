Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,298. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 93.14%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

