River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 13,554 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 41,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,820. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

