River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 117,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,827. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.