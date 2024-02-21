River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Grab by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 947,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 694,760 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Grab by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 349,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 208,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 2,898.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Grab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,897,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,736,000 after acquiring an additional 732,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

GRAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 11,326,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,239,271. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

