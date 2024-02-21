River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,203. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

