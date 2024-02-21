Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,216. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

