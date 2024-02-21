River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,090 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 961,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.