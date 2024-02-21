Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $863.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,667. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.25.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

