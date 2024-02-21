Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $259.69. 403,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.06.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

