Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,326 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $53,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

