Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $79.20 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.98% of Nomad Foods worth $79,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 545.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,121,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 91,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

