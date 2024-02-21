Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Armstrong World Industries worth $71,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,448. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

