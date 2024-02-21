LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,301 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $175,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 752,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
