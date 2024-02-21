Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $81.83 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $81,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 216.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.