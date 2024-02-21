LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $158,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 536,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 237,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 84,099 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,628 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

