LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,231,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,154.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $156,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,082. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

