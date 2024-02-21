LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $190,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 166,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,299. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

