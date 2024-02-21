LPL Financial LLC Purchases 889,644 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.73% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $170,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.