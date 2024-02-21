LPL Financial LLC Has $190.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $190,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 166,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

