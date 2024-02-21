Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $162,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 401.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

