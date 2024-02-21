Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.44

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 640105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after buying an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

