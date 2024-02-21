Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.94

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 650532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.51.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $99,615,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,152,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.