Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS.

GPK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 1,513,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

