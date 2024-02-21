Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 7.7%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 330,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,883,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MANU

Manchester United Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,527,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after buying an additional 627,283 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.