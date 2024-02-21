Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.60. 97,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 456,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,393,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,731,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,393,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $158,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775,980 shares of company stock worth $8,964,162. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

