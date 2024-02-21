Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 11%

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 163,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 58,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Lithium Trading Up 9.8 %

Century Lithium Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

