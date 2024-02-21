Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 11%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCEGet Free Report) shares rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 163,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 58,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCE

Century Lithium Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

Century Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.