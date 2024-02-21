SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.48

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 226746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.