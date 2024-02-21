NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.84

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 235140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 394,719 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

