Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. 304,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,893,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

