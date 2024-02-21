Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 586,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 943,095 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.93.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Braskem by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

