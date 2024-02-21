VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,322,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

VIZIO Price Performance

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

