Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. 1,036,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,373,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,583,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

