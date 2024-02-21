EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 5.1% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 56,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 630,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
EHang Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
