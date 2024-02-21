EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 5.1% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 56,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 630,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in EHang by 19.5% in the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 610,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EHang by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EHang in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EHang by 43.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

