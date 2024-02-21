Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 3,195,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,820,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

