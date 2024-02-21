NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 17,472 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.74.

NWTN Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

