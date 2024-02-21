NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -342.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $744.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.