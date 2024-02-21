LPL Financial LLC Purchases 812,393 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 1,244.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $251,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 934.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,812 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 861.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 428,151 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 354,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,071.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297,981 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

