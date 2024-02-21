Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,694,222 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $187,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 286,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. 372,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,615. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

Target Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.