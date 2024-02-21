Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $154,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 96,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,672. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

