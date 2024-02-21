LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,393,129 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $307,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,605. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

