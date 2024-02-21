LPL Financial LLC Buys 175,601 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.50% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $336,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 139,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,590,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. 89,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $85.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

