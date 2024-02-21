Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.650–0.050 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 28.2 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $396.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

