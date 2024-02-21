Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of CME Group worth $160,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in CME Group by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.01. 271,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,188. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

