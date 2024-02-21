Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 323,242 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,911,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 530,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.