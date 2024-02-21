Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance
SKWD stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.
Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 323,242 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,911,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 530,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.