Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 125,018 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,018 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Marvell Technology worth $178,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 1,336,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,803,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.06, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

