Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $266,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,439. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

