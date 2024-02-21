Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CZR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 419.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 723,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 583,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.