Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FANG traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. 489,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 85.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

