Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.
Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FANG traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. 489,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 85.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on FANG
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondback Energy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.